Updated 1:44 AM ET, Tue May 7, 2019

A Pakistani Muslim carries a prayer mat rolled up on his shoulder in preparation for the night special prayers in Rawalpindi on May 6.
Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images

Monday, May 6, marks the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. It will be year 1440 on the Islamic calender. The tradition began in the seventh century and commemorates the month when the Prophet Mohammed retreated to a cave north of Mecca for spiritual contemplation.

Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Quran was during its last 10 nights. The Quran describes this singular evening of worship as "better than a thousand months." It marks the day when Muslims believe the angel Gabriel began giving Mohammed revelations from God.

Nearly 2 billion Muslims will enter Ramadan this coming week to re-connect with God through fasting, abstinence from sex and drink from dawn to dusk, praying extra dedications at home and in mosques in the evenings, and seeking forgiveness for trespasses. This heightened spiritual awareness brings communities and congregations together around the globe.

A drone photo shows thousands of people gather for iftar (fast-breaking) dinner during the Holy fasting month of Ramadan at Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul, Turkey on Monday, May 6.
Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Indonesian students prepare for the afternoon prayer on the first day of Ramadan at Ar-Raudhatul Hasanah Islamic boarding school in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, on Monday.
Dedi Sinuhaji/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Gazaian youth perform fire spinning during the holy month of Ramadan in Gaza City, Gaza on Monday.
Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A woman rests at a mosque during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan Monday, May 6, in Bali, Indonesia.
Firdia Lisnawati/AP
Students sit in circles as they attend a Quran recital class during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Ar-Raudlatul Hasanah Islamic Boarding School in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday.
Binsar Bakkara/AP
A Pakistani Muslim poses as he tries on a traditional prayer cap at a shop in Rawalpindi on May 6, ahead of the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images
Muslim women perform an evening prayer called 'tarawih' during the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, May 6. Muslims around the world are observing Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar.
Dita Alangkara/AP
A Muslim man offer prayers prior iftar, the meal after sunset, at the Masjid At-Tawheed mosque on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Port-au-Prince on May 6.
Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images
American Muslims attend an iftar (fast-breaking dinner) on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at Diyanet Center of America (DCA) in Maryland, United States on Monday.
Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
An Afghan family prays as they prepare to break their fast with the Iftar meal at sundown, on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, May 6.
Rahmat Gul/AP
A vendor preparing sweets as time to break the fast approaches, in Herat, Afghanistan, May 6.
Jalil Rezayee/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Pakistani Muslims perform an evening prayer called 'tarawih' during the fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, May 6.
Muhammad Sajjad/AP
Yemenis read the Koran on the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Sana'a, Yemen, May 6.
Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
A UAE policeman fires a cannon salute as a signal for the end of the fasting day of Ramadan at Umm Al Emarat Park, Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates on 6 May.
Ali Haider/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
An Indian worker puts on garlands of lights ahead of the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Wallajah Mosque in Chennai on May 6.
Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images
Muslim women pray on the first night of the holy month of Ramadan at the Istiqlal Grand Mosque in Jakarta. Ramadan in Indonesia begins on May 6, with devotees fasting from dawn to dusk until Eid celebrations marking the end of the holy month.
Adek Berry/AFP/Getty Images
Palestinians check a shop selling Ramadan decoration lights in the old city of Jerusalem on May 4.
Ahmad Gharabali/AFP/Getty Images
Fireworks light the night sky to mark the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on May 5.
Samir Yordamovic/Anadolu Agency
A Pakistani vendor sells dates at a market in Karachi on May 5, in preparation for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Rizwan Tabassum/AFP/Getty Images
Indonesians carry baskets of food on their heads as part of the Nyadran festival to welcome the holy month of Ramadan in Temanggung, Central Java.
Gunawan Agus/AFP/Getty Images
Indonesians washing as part of the "padusan" traditional ritual to welcome the holy month of Ramadan in Tangerang, Banten province on May 4. From cleaning up relatives' graves to eating meat together to colorful street parades and rituals, millions of Indonesians are getting ready to welcome Ramadan.
Demy Sanjaya/AFP/Getty Images
Indonesian Muslims perform an evening prayer called Tarawih the night before the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 5.
Afriadi Hikmal/ZUMA Wire
Muslim women arrive to perform the first "Tarawih" prayer on the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Gazi Husrev-beg Mosque in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on May 5.
Elman Omic/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People carry food aid they received from the local charity, Mona Relief, ahead of the holy month of Ramadan on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, on May 5.
Khaled Abdullah/Reuters
Muslims perform the first "Tarawih" prayer on the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the yard of the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on May 5.
Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
With the traditional firing from the cannon located at Yellow Fortress in Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo, the Muslim holy month of Ramadan started with sunset on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Nedim Grabovica/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire
A Muslim takes a picture of a community gathering as people celebrate the first night ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Nablus, on May 5.
Shadi Jarar'Ah/APA Images via ZUMA Wire
Iranians visit the shrine of the Shiite Saint Imam Abdulazim in Shahr-e-Ray prior to the month of Ramadan, south of Tehran, Iran, on Sunday, May 5.
Ebrahim Noroozi/AP
Indonesian Muslims silhouetted going to mosque before an evening prayer called Tarawih, the night before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 5.
Afriadi Hikmal/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Islamic scholars offer evening prayers as they sight the moon to announce the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 5.
Shahzaib Akber/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
An Afghan woman receives free food donated by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 5.
Rahmat Gul/AP
Palestinians celebrate the first night ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Nablus, on May 5.
Shadi Jarar'Ah/APA Images via ZUMA Wire
An Afghan vendor looks on as he sells traditional hats at a market stall ahead of the holy month of Ramadan at the Pul-e- Khishti Mosque in Kabul on May 5.
Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images
Muslims perform the first "Tarawih" prayer on the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Noor Grand Mosque in Kirkuk, Iraq on May 5.
Ali Mukarrem Garip/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Indonesians take part in a torch parade to welcome the holy month of Ramadan in Medan, North Sumatra, on May 5.
Ivan Damanik/AFP/Getty Images
Indonesian Muslims pray on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan at the Baiturrahman Mosque in Banda Aceh, in Aceh province, on May 5.
Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP/Getty Images
A Malaysian Islamic religious officer, left, observes the position of the moon using a theodolite to determine the sighting of the new moon to mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 5.
Fazry Ismail/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock