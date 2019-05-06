Breaking News
A Pakistani vendor sells dates at a market in Karachi on May 5, 2019, in preparation for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Rizwan Tabassum/AFP/Getty Images

Updated 2:00 AM ET, Mon May 6, 2019

Monday, May 6, marks the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. It will be year 1440 on the Islamic calender. The tradition began in the seventh century and commemorates the month when the Prophet Mohammed retreated to a cave north of Mecca for spiritual contemplation.

Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Quran was during its last 10 nights. The Quran describes this singular evening of worship as "better than a thousand months." It marks the day when Muslims believe the angel Gabriel began giving Mohammed revelations from God.

Nearly 2 billion Muslims will enter Ramadan this coming week to re-connect with God through fasting, abstinence from sex and drink from dawn to dusk, praying extra dedications at home and in mosques in the evenings, and seeking forgiveness for trespasses. This heightened spiritual awareness brings communities and congregations together around the globe.

Palestinians check a shop selling Ramadan decoration lights in the old city of Jerusalem on May 4, 2019.
Ahmad Gharabali/AFP/Getty Images
Fireworks light the night sky to mark the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on May 5, 2019.
Samir Yordamovic/Anadolu Agency
Indonesians carry baskets of food on their heads as part of the Nyadran festival to welcome the holy month of Ramadan in Temanggung, Central Java.
Gunawan Agus/AFP/Getty Images
Indonesians washing as part of the "padusan" traditional ritual to welcome the holy month of Ramadan in Tangerang, Banten province on May 4, 2019. From cleaning up relatives' graves to eating meat together to colorful street parades and rituals, millions of Indonesians are getting ready to welcome Ramadan.
Demy Sanjaya/AFP/Getty Images
Indonesian Muslims perform an evening prayer called Tarawih the night before the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 5, 2019.
Afriadi Hikmal/ZUMA Wire
Muslim women arrive to perform the first "Tarawih" prayer on the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Gazi Husrev-beg Mosque in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on May 5, 2019.
Elman Omic/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Pakistani men clean a carpet at a mosque ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Peshawar, Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Mohammad Sajjad/AP
People carry food aid they received from the local charity, Mona Relief, ahead of the holy month of Ramadan on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, on May 5, 2019.
Khaled Abdullah/Reuters
Muslims perform the first "Tarawih" prayer on the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the yard of the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on May 05, 2019.
Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
With the traditional firing from the cannon located at Yellow Fortress in Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo, the Muslim holy month of Ramadan started with sunset on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Nedim Grabovica/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire
A Muslim takes a picture of a community gathering as people celebrate the first night ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Nablus, on May 5, 2019.
Shadi Jarar'Ah/APA Images via ZUMA Wire
Iranians visit the shrine of the Shiite Saint Imam Abdulazim in Shahr-e-Ray prior to the month of Ramadan, south of Tehran, Iran, on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Ebrahim Noroozi/AP
Indonesian Muslims silhouetted going to mosque before an evening prayer called Tarawih, the night before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 5, 2019.
Afriadi Hikmal/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Muslim women pray on the first night of the holy month of Ramadan at the Istiqlal Grand Mosque in Jakarta. Ramadan in Indonesia begins on May 6, with devotees fasting from dawn to dusk until Eid celebrations marking the end of the holy month.
Adek Berry/AFP/Getty Images
Islamic scholars offer evening prayers as they sight the moon to announce the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 5, 2019.
Shahzaib Akber/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Children carry torches during a parade to welcome the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 4, 2019.
Anton Raharjo/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
An Afghan woman receives free food donated by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Rahmat Gul/AP
Pakistani workers sort bunches of bananas to be auctioned at a wholesale fruit market for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Karachi, Sunday, May 5, 2019. Muslims across the world will be observing the Ramadan, when they refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk.
Fareed Khan/AP
Palestinians celebrate the first night ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Nablus, on May 5, 2019.
Shadi Jarar'Ah/APA Images via ZUMA Wire
Thai Muslim girls carry bags of rice and food donated by the local government during a ceremony ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on May 4, 2019.
Madaree Tohlala/AFP/Getty Images
An Afghan vendor looks on as he sells traditional hats at a market stall ahead of the holy month of Ramadan at the Pul-e- Khishti Mosque in Kabul on May 5, 2019.
Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images
Decorations for the month of Ramadan are seen in Beirut, Lebanon, on May 5, 2019.
Bilal Jawich/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire
Muslims perform the first "Tarawih" prayer on the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Noor Grand Mosque in Kirkuk, Iraq on May 5, 2019.
Ali Mukarrem Garip/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A vendor waits for customers inside his shop at a market ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on May 3, 2019 in Sanaa, Yemen.
Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images
Indonesians take part in a torch parade to welcome the holy month of Ramadan in Medan, North Sumatra, on May 5, 2019.
Ivan Damanik/AFP/Getty Images
Indonesian Muslims pray on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan at the Baiturrahman Mosque in Banda Aceh, in Aceh province, on May 5, 2019.
Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP/Getty Images
A Malaysian Islamic religious officer, left, observes the position of the moon using a theodolite to determine the sighting of the new moon to mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 5, 2019.
Fazry Ismail/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock