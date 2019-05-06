Pregnant woman asked jail staff for help, lawyers say. Hours later, she was alone in a cell, holding her newborn

(CNN) A mentally ill woman had to give birth alone in a Broward County, Florida, jail cell, almost seven hours after asking for medical assistance, her lawyers said in a letter to the sheriff.

Calling their client's treatment "outrageous and inhumane," public defenders Howard Finkelstein and Gordon Weekes Jr. said jail and medical personnel knew Tammy Jackson was full term when she complained early April 10 that she has having contractions and requested help.

The staff did not take Jackson to a hospital, the lawyers further told Sheriff Gregory Tony. Rather, at 3:16 a.m., they tried to contact an on-call doctor, who could not be reached until 7:22 a.m., according to the attorneys.

The doctor said he would check on Jackson when he arrived at the jail, the letter said.

Miranda Latrice Nixon was born at a Broward County jail April 10.

An hour and 38 minutes later, Jackson told her lawyers, she was still in the jail cell by herself, bleeding, "and no urgency was demonstrated by your staff," the lawyers wrote.

