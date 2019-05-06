Giant robotic arm catches SpaceX's Dragon cargo spacecraft

(CNN) Crew members on the International Space Station caught and installed SpaceX's Dragon cargo Monday morning.

They helped control a giant robotic arm to catch the spacecraft carrying 5,500 pounds of research, crew supplies and hardware, according to NASA's International Space Station blog

It launched from Florida two days ago.

"Capture confirmed! Dragon is now attached to the @Space_Station robotic arm," SpaceX said on Twitter.

SpaceX also tweeted a time lapse of the capture.