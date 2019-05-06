A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a Mississippi officer who was months away from retirement

(CNN) Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a Biloxi police officer who was just months away from retiring.

Darian Atkinson was taken into custody on Monday after he was spotted walking down the street in Wiggins, Mississippi, Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said at a news conference. He is accused of killing Robert McKeithen in the parking lot of police headquarters Sunday night.

Darian Tawan Atkinson

McKeithen was shot multiple times outside the Lopez Quave Public Safety Center around 10 p.m. Sunday, Miller said during a press conference Monday morning.

First responders took the officer to a hospital emergency room, where he died shortly before midnight, CNN affiliate WLOX report

The motive is still unclear. Authorities did not rule out this being a random attack.

