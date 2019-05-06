An officer was shot to death outside a police station in Mississippi, just months before he was set to retire

(CNN) Robert McKeithen was an "unbelievably fine" police officer who planned to retire at the end of this year, the chief of police in Biloxi, Missippi, said.

But those plans were cut short Sunday night when he was gunned down in the parking lot of police headquarters.

Around 10 p.m., McKeithen was shot multiple times outside the Lopez Quave Public Safety Center, Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said during a press conference Monday morning.

First responders transported the officer to the emergency room. Miller said he arrived at the hospital just before midnight to the news that McKeithen had paid the ultimate price, CNN affiliate WLOX reports

The killer is "still on the run and we're going to do everything in our power to bring him to justice," Miller said.

Read More