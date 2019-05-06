Chicago man sentenced to 16 years in prison for 2012 attempted terrorist attack

(CNN) A man who tried to detonate a car bomb in front of a downtown Chicago bar was sentenced Monday to 16 years in federal prison.

Adel Daoud was 18 years old at the time of the attempted bombing in September 2012 . Prior to the planned attack, Daoud researched and created a list of potential targets in Chicago with an undercover FBI agent, the FBI said. Daoud, a US citizen, had also sent emails to the undercover agent about a violent jihad and killing Americans.

The undercover agent led Daoud to a Jeep with an inert explosive that he parked in front of the bar, the FBI said. Daoud tried twice to detonate the bomb and was arrested at the scene.

Daoud, now 25, has been in federal custody since the attempted attack, according to a release from the US Attorney's Office.

Thomas Dunkin, Daoud's attorney, said the sentencing was "a very courageous and fair ruling."

