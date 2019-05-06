Bud Light will sell beer in rainbow bottles in June for Pride Month

(CNN) For years, Bud Light was advertised as the "great taste that won't fill you up and never lets you down."

In two decades of partnering with the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), Bud Light hasn't let the gay community down. And makers of the light beer still haven't had their fill of equality.

Bud Light will sell rainbow-colored aluminum bottles in bars nationwide from May 27 to June 30 and donate to GLAAD $1 from each case sold.

The rainbow bottles are among Pride Month actions the company is taking this year with GLAAD. It's also a sponsor of the Governors Ball Music Festival May 31-June 2 in New York and will host an all-LGBT lineup of performers on its own stage.

The company's support of the LGBT community dates back to the 1980s, said Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing, in a news release

