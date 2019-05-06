(CNN) A new mural of slain journalist Lyra McKee is taking shape outside a pub in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

McKee, 29, was shot by the New IRA while reporting on rioting last month in the Northern Ireland city of Londonderry, which is referred to by Irish nationalists as Derry. The McKee mural, which is not yet completed, is being painted by Dublin-based artist Emma Blake as part of the Hit the North Street Art Festival.

The 29-year-old investigative journalist and Belfast native was known for reporting that explored the aftermath of The Troubles -- the decadeslong conflict between Irish nationalists and British unionists in Northern Ireland that left more than 3,500 people dead -- and her activism in the LGBTQ community.

She is the first journalist to be killed in the United Kingdom since 2001, according to nonprofit organization the Committee to Protect Journalists.

