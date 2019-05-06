Trump puts China trade talks at risk with latest tariff threats

(CNN) US trade talks with China, once believed to be in their final stages, instead appeared to be at risk Monday morning after President Donald Trump threw the negotiations into question with a series of tweets threatening new tariffs.

"The United States has been losing, for many years, 600 to 800 Billion Dollars a year on Trade. With China we lose 500 Billion Dollars," Trump tweeted on Monday. "Sorry, we're not going to be doing that anymore!"

US officials said they were awaiting word from Beijing on the plans for the Chinese delegation that was supposed to arrive later this week.

Earlier Monday, a Chinese government spokesman said they were still planning to move forward with the talks, set to begin Wednesday, but a US official said it was still unclear whether it will be led by Liu He, the vice premier and chief trade negotiator, and whether this round of negotiations will be truncated after Trump's tweets threatening additional tariffs.

