New York Times: Former Trump inauguration official says she was 'thrown under the bus'

Washington (CNN) A former adviser to first lady Melania Trump who was involved in the planning of President Donald Trump's inauguration disputed the White House's account of her 2018 departure, the New York Times reported Monday.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff objects to suggestions by White House officials that she was forced out of the East Wing job she held after Trump took office because she profited excessively from Trump's inaugural events, the Times reports.

Wolkoff was formerly a senior adviser and longtime friend of first lady Melania Trump. The firm she founded was paid close to $26 million to plan events around Trump's first inauguration, the Times first reported and CNN later confirmed.

"Was I fired? No," Wolkoff told the Times in a statement published on Monday. "Did I personally receive $26 million or $1.6 million? No. Was I thrown under the bus? Yes."

Her lawyer recently told inaugural committee officials she has been cooperating with federal prosecutors who are investigating the committee, the Times reports.

