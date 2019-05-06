Administration announces additional 30,000 seasonal worker visas

(CNN) The Trump administration is making an additional 30,000 seasonal worker visas available for 2019, according to a joint rule published Monday by the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Labor.

The additional visas come on top of the visas already made available for the year.

The work visas, which allow employers to hire foreign workers for temporary, non-agricultural jobs, will only be available to workers who already received H-2B status in the past three fiscal years. Availability is also restricted to businesses who would "suffer irreparable harm" without the additional workers, US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on Monday.

The increase was expected, as USCIS alerted Capitol Hill in April that it intended to make this decision and the rule would be forthcoming.

In March, a group of senators asked Homeland Security to raise the number of available visas above the 66,000 statutory annual cap. The demand for seasonal workers was "so extreme" this year that the Labor Department's website almost crashed, according to a letter sent to then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

