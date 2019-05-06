New NRA president says Georgia congresswoman was elected because she's 'a minority female'

Washington (CNN) New National Rifle Association President Carolyn Meadows said Rep. Lucy McBath was elected not because of her support of stricter gun laws, but because she is "a minority female," according to the Marietta Daily Journal.

Meadows, who was recently elected NRA president after Oliver North was pushed out, told the Marietta Daily Journal, "We'll get that seat back," speaking of the congressional seat that McBath -- a Georgia Democrat and a freshman lawmaker whose 17-year-old son was fatally shot in 2012 -- won last year.

"There will be more than one person in the race, but we'll get that seat back," Meadows told the paper, according to the story published on Sunday. "But it is wrong to say like McBath said, that the reason she won was because of her anti-gun stance. That didn't have anything to do with it -- it had to do with being a minority female."

She continued: "And the Democrats really turned out, and that's the problem we have with conservatives -- we don't turn out as well."

CNN has reached out to the NRA and McBath's office for comment.

