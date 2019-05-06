Trump considering waiver for service academy athletes

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump presented the Army Black Knights with the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy Monday, calling the group "star athletes and stars in every way."

The President then made some news, saying he's looking at "doing a waiver for service academy athletes who can get into the major leagues," adding that those players can serve in the military after they play professionally.

"I think it's a great idea, I think it's really fair, too," he said.

This was the policy under former Obama Defense Secretary Ash Carter but was reversed by then-Defense Secretary James Mattis at the start of the Trump administration.

Read More