Chelsea Manning asks court to release her from jail

Washington (CNN) Chelsea Manning has formally asked a court to release her from jail, nearly two months after she refused to testify in a federal grand jury investigation and was imprisoned for it.

She says that "nothing will convince me to testify," according to new documents filed in the Eastern District of Virginia court.

Manning's attorneys say that prosecutors have no good reason to seek her grand jury testimony, and her detention has become punitive.

"She is convinced that to cooperate with this grand jury would be a betrayal of her beliefs about the grand jury process, and this grand jury process in particular. She is prepared to suffer the consequences for her beliefs, and it should surprise nobody to find that she has the courage of her convictions," her attorneys wrote to the court on Monday.

Manning previously spent seven years in jail for providing hundreds of thousands of stolen governments documents to WikiLeaks, led by Julian Assange

