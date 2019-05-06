Former FBI translator charged with lying about contacts with subject of terror investigation

Washington (CNN) Federal prosecutors charged a former FBI translator with lying about contacts with the subject of a terror investigation, the Justice Department announced Monday.

Abdirizak Haji Raghe Wehelie, 66, of St. Burk, Virginia, was arrested on Saturday and was scheduled to appear in an Alexandria federal court on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Wehelie faces seven charges of making false statements to investigators and one for obstructing a federal investigation, the indictment said, and he faces up to 25 years in prison. An attorney for Wehelie was not immediately listed.

Wehelie worked for a government contractor and was assigned to be an FBI linguist and translator from 2012 through 2015, according to the indictment, which was filed last December and unveiled on Monday.

Prosecutors alleged that Wehelie translated a voicemail message from an individual under surveillance and concealed that it was his own voice in the audio he translated. The indictment unsealed on Monday did not allege Wehelie provided material support to those under terrorism investigation.

