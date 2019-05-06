Istanbul, Turkey (CNN) Turkey's election board has ruled in favor of a revote for Istanbul's next mayor, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency. The country's Supreme Election Council announced its 7-4 decision on Monday, weeks after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party lost that race by a razor thin margin.

The opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) won control of both Istanbul and capital city Ankara in the March 31 local elections, dealing a blow to Erdogan's Justice and Development Party, known as AKP. But in Istanbul, the victory was a narrow one, with CHP at 48.79% of the vote -- just ahead of AKP's 48.51%

No specific day for the new election has been announced, though Anadolu reports they are considering dates in the last week of June or the first week of July.

Monday's ruling was denounced by Turkey's opposition as "plain dictatorship." "It is illegal to win against the [AKP] Party," CHP's Deputy Chairman Onursal Adiguzel said on Twitter, according to Reuters.

"This system that overrules the will of the people and disregards the law is neither democratic, nor legitimate. This is plain dictatorship."

