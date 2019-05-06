National Nurses Week recognizes the professionals Americans trust most

(CNN) Nurses consistently rank at the top of the country's most trusted professionals. And this week, America celebrates them.

National Nurses Week begins on National Nurses Day, May 6, and concludes on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale

Here are some facts about the nurses that tend to you when you're sick -- and the week that celebrates them:

How many nurses are there in the US?

There are more than 4 million registered nurses in the US, says t he American Nursing Association

Read More