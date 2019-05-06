Flea invasion forces shutdown of Paris police station

(CNN) Police in Paris were forced to close a station in the northeastern part of the city after a flea invasion made work impossible, according to a police union.

The station in the French capital's 19th arrondissement was evacuated on Sunday. Pictures in local media show a sign on the door reading: "Police station closed until further notice."

The Alliance police union said in a tweet that officers at the station had been under siege from the fleas for several days, which "made working conditions INTOLERABLE!!!"

ÉVACUATION DES EFFECTIFS !

FERMETURE DU COMMISSARIAT DU 19EME ARRDT PARIS

Depuis de nombreux jours, les fonctionnaires du CP19 subissent une invasion de puces qui engendre des conditions de travail INADMISSIBLES !!!@prefpolice @Place_Beauvau @PoliceNationale pic.twitter.com/9dr8TKzgXz — ALLIANCE PN (@alliancepolice) May 5, 2019

"Despite the intervention of a (pest control) company, the problem persists because no TOTAL disinfection of the site has been implemented," the statement reads, adding that some officers sought medical treatment for multiple flea bites.

"Worse still, some of these pests are likely to be brought back home, contaminating the officers' families," the statement continues.

