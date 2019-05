(CNN) Madonna may soon be coming to a city near you.

The seven-time Grammy winner announced Monday that she will be going on tour this fall. The tour, named after her upcoming album, "Madame X" is currently scheduled to make its way to three cities with 16 tour dates.

Her concert promoters announced that more dates in Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon, London and Paris will be added.

The tour will kick off at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York on September 12.