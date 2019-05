(CNN) Busy Philipps might no longer be quite as busy.

On Sunday night, the actress announced that her E! talk show, "Busy Tonight," has been canceled.

An E! spokesperson confirmed the news to CNN.

"Hey guys. Just wanted to let you know my show Busy Tonight won't be continuing on the E network after May 16," Philipps wrote on Twitter. "I'm beyond proud of what we've built in such a short period of time and I'm hopeful we can find the right place for the show to live on."