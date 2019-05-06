Andy Cohen received GLAAD's Vito Russo award and gave a touching speech about being gay and his son

(CNN) After 21-year-old Andy Cohen came out as gay during his time as a CBS intern, he never looked back.

Nearly 30 years later, the Emmy-Award winning host and producer was honored with the Vito Russo Award at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Saturday night.

GLAAD presents the award to an openly LGBTQ media professional who's made a " significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance."

"I am very honored and humbled to receive this award," Cohen said. "(Russo)... saw how gay visibility could change minds and open hearts."

Previous award honorees include Anderson Cooper, Ricky Martin and Tom Ford.