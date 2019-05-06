Save big on Apple and Beats by Dre products in Best Buy's shopping event

It's not every day that Apple products go on sale, but it's that time again with Best Buy's Apple shopping event. And it's a good one that shouldn't be missed.

The shopping giant is offering discounts, some of them substantial, across Apple's product line including iPads, iPhone's, Macs, the Apple Watch, Beats by Dre, first-party accessories, and even the Apple TV. And you don't need to visit a store as you can take advantage via the online store.

Let's walk through some of our top picks, and below you can find everything with the sale price.

Since Apple launched the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max, the original iPhone X has been tough too find. But Best Buy is offering a 64GB certified refurbished model for $799.99 with carrier activation. It's an unlocked model, so it should work on plenty of carriers.

The Apple Watch is a great companion for the iPhone or even a stand-alone device with the cellular option. You can track your heart rate and even take an electrocardiogram on the Series 4. Plus, all the models will let you feel like Dick Tracy by taking calls from your wrist. Best Buy is taking $50 off the Series 4 and $80 off the Series 3. Other standout savings include the base 9.7-inch iPad for just $249.99 and $150 off the 21.5-inch Retina iMac.

Don't hesitate to grab these savings, as Best Buy's Apple shopping event won't last forever. And if you really want immediate gratification, you can select in-store pickup.

Other deals include:

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.