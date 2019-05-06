Breaking News

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar released after 500 days

By Euan McKirdy, CNN

Updated 11:04 PM ET, Mon May 6, 2019

Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they walk free outside Insein prison after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang
(CNN)Two Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar under the country's Official Secrets Act for reporting on a massacre of Rohingya civilians have been freed after spending more than 500 days behind bars, according to the news organization.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo walked free Tuesday, amid a gaggle of reporters, just weeks after their final appeal was quashed.
The pair, who received this year's Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting, were serving seven-year prison sentences for allegedly disseminating secret information sensitive to national security.
