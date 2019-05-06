Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar released after 500 days

(CNN) Two Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar under the country's Official Secrets Act for reporting on a massacre of Rohingya civilians have been freed after spending more than 500 days behind bars, according to the news organization.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo walked free Tuesday, amid a gaggle of reporters, just weeks after their final appeal was quashed

The pair, who received this year's Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting, were serving seven-year prison sentences for allegedly disseminating secret information sensitive to national security.

Developing story, more to come