(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- The royal baby is here! The world is buzzing with happy news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child this morning. Here's everything we know so far.
-- Hundreds of former US Justice Department officials say President Donald Trump would be facing felony charges if he were not already President.
-- Our eyes have been glued to Wall Street since Sunday, when President Trump renewed tariff threats against China. Here's the latest on the markets and this trade war.
-- Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to Trump, reported to one of "America's 10 cushiest prisons" this morning. His three-year sentence begins today.
-- In the land of abandoned Toys "R" Us and Sears stores, an unlikely tenant is setting up shop.
-- A 14-year-old was already receiving college offers from football scouts. But his dreams of playing in the NFL died when he was tragically shot and killed at a party this weekend.
-- A study found that several common sunscreen ingredients enter the bloodstream after just one day of use.
-- One million of the world's species face extinction because of humans, according to this report. Read about all the cute and cuddly animals that might be gone soon. But also read about what you can do to help them stay alive.
-- Boeing knew about problems with the 737 Max well before the fatal Lion Air crash, but decided not to do anything about it.
-- Amazon can do much more for you than deliver groceries. Here's how this guy bought a Tesla from working a side gig with Amazon's Alexa.