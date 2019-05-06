Search underway for missing plane in Mexico

(CNN) Mexican authorities are searching for a private plane that went missing while flying over the northern state of Coahuila.

The plane was flying from the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas to Monterrey, Mexico, when it went missing Sunday, according to Coahuila Gov. Miguel Riquelme.

Riquelme said the aircraft lost contact after flying over Monclova, a city about 111 miles northwest of Monterrey and nearly 114 miles southwest of the United States-Mexico border.

When asked by reporters whether he believed the plane crashed, Riquelme said authorities "still do not know what happened."

After leveling off at 37,000 feet, the plane started slightly gaining and losing altitude, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.com. When the plane later climbed to more than 40,000 feet, FlightAware was unable to continue tracking the flight.

