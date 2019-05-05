A 12-year-old is accused of fatally shooting a 10-year-old sibling in Texas

(CNN) A 12-year-old is facing murder charges in the shooting death of a 10-year-old brother in Texas, authorities said.

The shooting occurred Saturday in Conroe, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Deputies responding to the call found the boy with a single gunshot wound to the chest and transported him to a hospital, where he died.

The motive of the shooting is unclear. The 12-year-old is being held at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.

This is the latest incident of a child being accused of killing another in recent weeks.

Read More