Breaking News

North Carolina K-9 officer shot and killed in routine traffic stop

By Theresa Waldrop and Deanna Hackney, CNN

Updated 10:19 AM ET, Sun May 5, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mooresville, North Carolina, K-9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon was fatally shot during a traffic stop.
Mooresville, North Carolina, K-9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon was fatally shot during a traffic stop.

(CNN)A police officer was fatally shot during a routine traffic stop in Mooresville, North Carolina, late Saturday, and the suspect later died by suicide, the police department said.

K-9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon, 32, "was transported from the scene but later died from his injuries," the Mooresville Police Department said in a news release.
The suspect fled and was later found in an apartment near where the shooting happened. By the time police entered the apartment, the suspect was dead from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound," the release said.
The department didn't give any details on the suspect or why Sheldon had made the stop just after 10 p.m. Saturday.
    Sheldon had been with the police department for six years.