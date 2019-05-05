The Kentucky Derby wasn't the first time we expected another winner. Here are 5 other confusing moments

(CNN) He may have been first, but Maximum Security didn't win, after all.

That's what ticket holders realized Saturday after the second-favorite winner was disqualified for interference and the victory went to Country House, who crossed the finish line second.

"(Country House) was traveling well the entire race. Once I got him outside and I started to make my move, Maximum Security kind of drifted out and kind of turned us sideways," winning jockey Flavien Prat told reporters.

it was a confusing announcement. But let's face it, this wouldn't be the first time we've anticipated a result, only to have our hopes dashed.

Let's recall the times when things didn't turn out as expected.

