Pompeo says Maduro can't 'be part of Venezuela's future'

Washington (CNN)Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro can't "be part of Venezuela's future."
In an interview with ABC, Pompeo said "Maduro can't feel good, he's ruling for the moment, but he can't govern."
Citing Venezuela's "enormous poverty, enormous starvation" and lack of access to medicine for sick children, Pompeo said "this is not someone who can be part of Venezuela's future."
"Whether that change takes place today or tomorrow or a week from now, one can't predict," Pompeo continued.
Pressed on whether Maduro's exit is imminent, Pompeo said, "Could be two weeks, could be four weeks."
"Maduro cannot feel good about the security of his position today, and he shouldn't, because the Venezuelan people will demand ultimately that he leave," he said.
When asked if a US invasion of Venezuela is an option, Pompeo said, "make no mistake, we have a full range of options that we're preparing for."
Asked if President Donald Trump believes he could intervene without congressional authorization, Pompeo said, "The President has his full range of Article II authorities and I'm very confident that any action we took in Venezuela would be lawful."