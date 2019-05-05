Pompeo says Maduro can't 'be part of Venezuela's future'

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro can't "be part of Venezuela's future."

In an interview with ABC, Pompeo said "Maduro can't feel good, he's ruling for the moment, but he can't govern."

Citing Venezuela's "enormous poverty, enormous starvation" and lack of access to medicine for sick children, Pompeo said "this is not someone who can be part of Venezuela's future."

"Whether that change takes place today or tomorrow or a week from now, one can't predict," Pompeo continued.

Pressed on whether Maduro's exit is imminent, Pompeo said, "Could be two weeks, could be four weeks."

Read More