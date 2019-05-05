Klobuchar criticizes Trump's efforts to negotiate with North Korea amid news of more projectile tests

Washington (CNN) Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sunday criticized President Donald Trump's efforts to negotiate a nuclear testing deal with North Korea one day after the country test fired several short-range projectiles from its eastern coast.

"But my problem with how President Trump has handled this is not that he's had meetings. It's that there isn't a plan and there isn't a real negotiating tactic and he is not working with our allies as he should," Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union." "Maybe he should listen to Otto Warmbier's mother who just this last week talked about the fact that we should be upping the sanctions and putting more pressure on Kim Jong Un."

On Saturday, North Korea launched several projectiles from its eastern coast that flew 70 to 200 kilometers (43 to 125 miles) before crashing into the sea, officials said, adding that both South Korean and US authorities were analyzing the details to glean further insights.

"I don't see this as a victory that he launched these test missiles -- I don't see that as a victory at all," Klobuchar said of the launches.

Read More