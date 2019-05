(CNN) Sen. Kamala Harris will make the case to Democrats why she, a woman of color, is best poised to defeat President Donald Trump in the heart of where Hillary Clinton lost in 2016: the Midwest.

A two-day swing through Detroit and its suburbs marks a stretch for the Harris campaign to showcase her general election appeal -- and separate her from former Vice President Joe Biden -- fueled by renewed energy after her viral questioning of Attorney General William Barr in the Senate committee hearing.

A Harris campaign aide says that beginning tonight with a speech to the Detroit branch of the NAACP, the largest branch of the civil rights group in the country, Harris will directly confront "electability." Harris will argue the path for Democrats winning back the Midwest is not by focusing on Trump voters, but the women and voters of color who turned out in 2018.

In the Sunday night speech, Harris will argue that "electability" is meant to put Americans in simplistic boxes. The campaign aide says Harris will say suggesting voters will only vote for certain candidates based on gender or race is "insulting and wrong."

The latest CNN poll conducted by SSRS after Biden's announcement showed him with a commanding lead over the field , with 39% of Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents saying he is their top choice for the nomination, across gender and race. The same poll showed Harris at 5% but leading the field at 23% among those polled who they'd most like to hear about.

