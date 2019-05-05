US deploying carrier, bomber task force in response to 'troubling' Iran actions

(CNN) The US is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the US Central Command region in response to "troubling" warnings from Iran, the White House announced Sunday.

A statement from US national security adviser John Bolton reads, "In response to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings, the United States is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the U.S. Central Command region to send a clear and unmistakable message to the Iranian regime that any attack on United States interests or on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force."

"The United States is not seeking war with the Iranian regime, but we are fully prepared to respond to any attack, whether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or regular Iranian forces," the statement continues.

Department of Defense spokesman Chris Sherwood told CNN in a statement, "I can confirm that the Department of Defense is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the U.S. Central Command region."

This story is breaking and will be updated.