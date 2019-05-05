Biden's run embodies the big question of Democratic primary: What's more important, policy or beating Trump?

(CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden's primary campaign is set to embody a massive debate inside the Democratic Party: Is it more important to have a nominee steeped in progressive policy or one the party thinks can beat President Donald Trump, regardless of the accuracy of that assessment?

A new poll out this week shows Biden, still in the earliest days of his campaign, gets high marks from Democrats on his potential ability to beat the President in November 2020. But his policy positions are not nearly as popular with voters as he is, a problem some other big-name Democratic candidates don't face.

According to a new Quinnipiac University Poll released Tuesday, over half of Democrats and Democratic-leaning registered voters (56%) said that regardless of how they intend to vote in 2020, they thought Biden has the best chance of winning against Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

No other candidate even came close Biden's number when voters were asked if they thought each individual candidate could win against Trump. The next best were Sen. Bernie Sanders (12%) and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (4%).

Biden has a clear advantage in this category -- not just because he is up by so much more in this category than anyone else, but because it's an increase from the overall people who say they plan to vote for him. Almost four-in-ten (38%) Democrats and Democratic-leaning independent voters said they'll support Biden in the primary from the new poll.

