Beto O'Rourke says Mueller report solidified his belief in need for impeachment

Shenandoah, Iowa (CNN) Beto O'Rourke said Sunday that the Mueller report solidified his position on impeaching President Donald Trump because it revealed to him that the President undoubtedly obstructed justice in the investigation to determine if Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

O'Rourke has previously called for impeachment when he was running for Senate in Texas in 2018, but said the special counsel's report showed Americans what has to be done.

"I think that this Mueller report, absolutely exhaustive, from one of the most trusted people in this country, now gives Americans, regardless of party, the information they need to make the best decision for this country," O'Rourke told reporters in Iowa during his third trip to the early state as a presidential candidate.

"And for me, that means that we decide that we are a nation of laws. That no man is above the law," O'Rourke said. "Impeachment proceedings in the House ensure that more of these facts come to light, ensure that the Senate can make a very informed decision about the consequences for this President."

