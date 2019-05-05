(CNN) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival at Old Trafford heralded an upturn in Manchester United's fortunes, but over the last few months the Norwegian has been unable to sustain the rejuvenation of an ailing club.

Against an already relegated Huddersfield, United staggered to a 1-1 draw which terminated the hopes of the most successful team in English Premier League history of qualifying for next season's lucrative Champions League.

Huddersfield, thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool at Anfield in its last league outing, had only won three EPL matches prior to the visit of United, earning just four points from the last 23 fixtures.

But a breakaway leveler from Isaac Mbenza ensured that the Yorkshire club not only ruined United's chances of competing with Europe's elite next season, but United's obliging defense allowed Huddersfield to escape becoming the first side in top-flight history to fail to reach double goalscoring figures at home.

In scoring its 10th league goal of the season at home, Huddersfield secured only its 15th point of the campaign. It was Jonas Lossl's punt downfield, which Luke Shaw failed to deal with, that allowed Mbenza to run clear of United's backpedaling defense and slot home past David de Gea.

