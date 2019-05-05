New York City now has a Wu-Tang Clan District

(CNN) The Wu-Tang Clan will live on forever in New York City's streets.

The city has designated a section of Staten Island, the borough otherwise known to Wu-Tang fans as Shaolin, as the Wu-Tang District to celebrate the legendary hip-hop group's influence and contributions to the world.

Local officials, fans and members of the community gathered in the neighborhood of Park Hill on Saturday to unveil the sign that made it official.

Debi Rose, a New York City Council Member who represents Staten Island's North Shore, explained the decision to honor the group, whose members grew up in New York City.