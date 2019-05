(CNN) It's been 20 years, and the little sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea still resonates with people around the world.

The Nickelodeon cartoon "SpongeBob SquarePants," created by the late Stephen Hillenburg , features a nasally yellow sea sponge filled with bubbly optimism even in some of the most absurd situations.

Since its debut on May 1, 1999, the syndicated children's show has become a fixture in pop culture, especially among millennials.