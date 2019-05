(CNN) While being honored at GLAAD's 30th Annual Media Awards Saturday night, Madonna took the chance to explain why she has long identified with the LGBTQ community.

When the singer took the stage to accept the organization's Advocate for Change Award, she gave a heartfelt speech.

"Why have I always fought for change? That's a hard question to answer," she said. "It's like trying to explain the importance of reading, or the need to love. Growin