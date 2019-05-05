(CNN) A Venezuelan military helicopter crashed on Saturday in Hatillo, a municipality near Caracas, killing all seven on board, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defense.

Embattled Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro acknowledged the lives lost in the crash in a message posted on Twitter, and sent his condolences to the victims' relatives and friends on Saturday night.

¡Pueblo venezolano! En horas de la mañana de hoy #4May se precipitó a tierra un helicóptero de nuestra #FANB, perdiendo la vida 7 dignos oficiales de la Patria. Lamento profundamente este incidente y expreso mis sentidas condolencias a sus familiares y amigos. — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) May 5, 2019

In his tweet, Maduro said the seven who died were officers in the Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana, or National Bolivarian Armed Forces, known by its Spanish initials FANB.

According to the Ministry of Defense, authorities are currently investigating the deadly crash.

It comes as pressure is mounting on Maduro to step down, following elections in January in which voters chose opposition leader Juan Guaido over him for president.

