Some cozy birds, a curious whale and a childhood dream come to life

(CNN)

We like to think of good news as comfort food for the brain. It's something you can ease into when you need to take a load off, dig into when you need some nourishment, and snuggle up with when you need some warmth. Try to spend a little time today with whatever makes you comfortable, whether it's a big bowl of your favorite food, a spacious armchair or just some nice stories about cozy baby birds and storybook boat rescues. We can't cook, and we don't offer much lumbar support, but we certainly can give you the Good Stuff. Settle in!

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

Our favorites this week

Get going with some of our most popular good news stories of the week

Warm and cozy