Rachel Held Evans, popular Christian writer, dies at 37

(CNN) Rachel Held Evans, a New York Times best-selling author, died Saturday morning at age 37, according to a blog her husband maintained on her website.

Evans was in medically induced coma

On April 19, Evans' husband, Daniel, began posting updates about her health on her blog. He said that during treatment for an infection, doctors found she was having constant seizures.

Evans was put into a medically induced coma on April 19 because of seizures, her husband wrote. Over the next 10 days and transfers between three facilities, Evans was comatose.

Doctors began weaning Evans off coma medication Tuesday, but she "did not return to an alert state during this process," her husband wrote.

"The hospital team worked to diagnose the primary cause of her seizures and proactively treated for some known possible causes for which diagnostics were not immediately available due to physical limitations," he wrote.

Thursday, Evans had "sudden and extreme" changes in her vitals. A medical team found "extensive swelling of her brain" and took emergency action.

"The team worked until Friday afternoon to the best of their ability to save her," Daniel wrote. "This swelling event caused severe damage and ultimately was not survivable."

Daniel said the entire experience was "surreal."

"I keep hoping it's a nightmare from which I'll awake. I feel like I'm telling someone else's story," he wrote.

"I cannot express how much the support means to me and our kids. To everyone who has prayed, called, texted, driven, flown, given of themselves physically and financially to help ease this burden: Thank you. We are privileged. Rachel's presence in this world was a gift to us all and her work will long survive her."