2 people missing after helicopter crashes in Maryland

(CNN) A search is underway for two people who are missing after their helicopter crashed Saturday near Kent Island, Maryland, according to the US Coast Guard and local officials.

The helicopter crashed around 12:30 pm about a mile south of the island in the Chesapeake Bay, Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Corinne Zilnicki said. The Coast Guard was notified of the crash by a passenger's brother "who was boating in the vicinity and saw it happen," she said.

The Coast Guard deployed response and auxiliary boats to the scene from its station in Annapolis.

Capt. Brian Albert of the Maryland Natural Resources Police confirmed that officers are on the scene near Bloody Point in Queen Anne's County, south of the Bay Bridge.

A dive team from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department is also helping to locate the two.

