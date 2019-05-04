'Genius' Aidan O'Brien secures 10th 2,000 Guineas as Magna Grecia wins

Photos: The Derby returns to Churchill Downs The Kentucky Derby, first run in 1875, is the first leg of the American Triple Crown and a sporting and cultural icon in the US. It is for three-year-old thoroughbreds and is run over a mile and a quarter at Churchill Downs. Hide Caption 1 of 16

More than 150,000 racegoers packed out Churchill Downs in Louisville for last year's Kentucky Derby , one of the best-loved events in the racing calendar.

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most anticipated annual sporting events in America.

Justify, trained by five-time Kentucky Derby winner Bob Baffert, won last year's rain-soaked event on his way to winning the prestigious Triple Crown, which also includes the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.

The horse didn't run as a two-year-old, meaning it bucked a 136-year trend with a win in last year's race.

The event is also dubbed the "Run for the Roses" because of the garland of 554 roses draped over the winner.

The horses are randomly assigned a post position before the race. There are multiple theories to which position is best.

The event is a chance to dress up, with all manner of hats and elegant dresses on show.

The men also jump at the chance to put on their glad rags.

Famous faces regularly flock to Churchill Downs for the Derby. Here, NFL stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski soak up the atmosphere in 2015. A horse named after New England Patriot's tight end Gronkowski was due to run in this year's race, but had to pull out with a fever

American actor Jeff Bridges (left) was in attendance in 2017.

The hats are spectacular and rival the best Royal Ascot has to offer.

In 2015, jockey Victor Espinoza rode American Pharoah to victory -- his first win on the way to completing the Triple Crown.

It also meant Espinoza secured back-to-back victories after winning the 140th edition on California Chrome.

Punters prepare to place their bets at the wagering windows in 2014.