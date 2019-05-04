These Americans moved to the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington when diplomats fled

(CNN) About a mile from the White House, a group of American activists are sleeping on couches and inflatable mattresses inside the Venezuelan Embassy.

And they won't leave until embattled President Nicolas Maduro's diplomats return.

About two weeks ago, members from the anti-war group Code Pink arrived at the four-story brick building in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood. Most were only carrying a few clothes, blankets and their toothbrushes.

"We are not there for a party," said Ariel Gold, the group's national co-director. "We are there to protect the building."

Benjamin, left, and Ariel Gold are among the US activists occupying the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington.

The embassy staff recently left the building, weeks after Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido challenged Maduro's leadership with the support of the United States and dozens of other nations.

