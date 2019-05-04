2020 Democrats' tax returns in three charts
Updated 10:04 AM ET, Sat May 4, 2019
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
(CNN)Americans still haven't seen President Donald Trump's tax returns, but his refusal to release them has prompted his Democratic challengers to get a jump on making theirs public.
So what do we know about them that we don't know about Trump? Plenty.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the democratic socialist who's vaulted himself into millionaire status with his books, still prepares his returns himself with his wife, Jane, while Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has a high-end accounting firm prepare her returns, annotated with statements and prepared with year over year comparisons.
Sanders also took a very on-brand $6,000 tax credit for installing solar panels and an efficient water heater in his home in 2016, as did