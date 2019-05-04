90 rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel: IDF

Jerusalem (CNN) Approximately 90 rockets have been fired by Gaza militants towards Israel in the space of an hour Saturday morning, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted dozens of the incoming rockets, the IDF added.

It also says an IDF aircraft has targeted two rocket launchers in northern Gaza, and that IDF tanks targeted a number of Hamas military posts.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health says one person has died as a result of the Israeli strikes Saturday, and three others are wounded.

There are no reports of any casualties in Israel from the rocket fire.

