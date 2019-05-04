Liverpool returns to the top of the Premier League with late winner

(CNN) With a rip-roaring English Premier League title race entering its final week, Liverpool returned to the top of the table with a thrilling victory over Newcastle which ensures the EPL title will be decided on the final day.

In an entertaining encounter at a raucous St James' Park, a late goal from Divock Origi secured a crucial 3-2 win for the visitors which leaves Manchester City needing to beat Leicester City on Monday to overtake Liverpool at the top of the table once again.

As one of the closest EPL title races in years comes to a conclusion, just two points separate Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola's men with the Reds, on 94 points, having played one more game than the defending champions.

Liverpool had endured a torrid time in Barcelona on Wednesday, losing 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal despite at times dominating, but Klopp's men could not reflect on what could have been at the Camp Nou as victory against Newcastle was imperative to maintain the pressure on defending champions City.

The visitors were far from their best, twice allowing the lead to slip, and worryingly leading scorer Mo Salah was stretchered off with what looked like a head injury after clashing with Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Klopp later said that the striker needed to be assessed but revealed he did watch the end of the match in the dressing room.

