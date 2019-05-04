Madonna is being honored for her advocacy on LGBTQ issues

(CNN) Madonna is being recognized for a lifetime of championing the LGBTQ community.

The pop icon is due to receive the Advocate for Change Award at GLAAD's 30th Annual Media Awards on Saturday night.

According to the LGBTQ media advocacy organization, the award goes to a person who "through their work, changed the game for LGBTQ people around the world."

"Madonna always has and always will be the LGBTQ community's greatest ally and it is only fitting to honor and celebrate our biggest advocate at GLAAD's biggest event ever," GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. "From the HIV crisis to international LGBTQ issues, she fearlessly pushes for a world where LGBTQ people are accepted. Her music and art have been life-saving outlets for LGBTQ people over the years and her affirming words and actions have changed countless hearts and minds."