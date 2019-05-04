It's Free Comic Book Day. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) May the fourth be with you on this Star Wars Day -- and also this Free Comic Book Day.

On Saturday, stores around the country will be handing out special Free Comic Book Day editions of books from a range of publishers, including favorites like Marvel and DC. And yes, they'll really be free.

At a time when comic book characters are bringing blockbuster hits but the comic book industry itself is on the decline, Free Comic Book Day is a way to keep the medium alive.

Here's what you need to know.